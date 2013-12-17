LG-G2-Case.Com Announces Commencement of Operations

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- LG-G2-Case, a review website providing viewers details related to best LG G2 cases from around the web, today opened the gates for customers across the globe. Some of the case and covers types as detailed out by the website include kickstand cases, leather cases, Pouch cases, Wallet cases and Flip cases among others. It also provides details related to various kinds of tech and smart phones accessories including wireless Qi charger and car chargers etc.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the website said, “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of our review site.” He further added, “It is important to keep the gadgets safely and here we exist to fulfil the need of Smartphone users. We aim to emerge as preferred online destination when it comes to understanding about the best alternatives available on internet and buying Smartphone accessories.”



Sources confirmed that the number of the Smartphone users has increased at a tremendous pace in recent past and same is likely to continue in times to come as well. Most of the users are gadgets lovers and wish to have high quality cases for protecting the gadgets. Additional Smartphone accessories have become a rage and the demand is increasing with every passing day. The site includes details related to both accessory types - those meant for decoration purpose as well as those with some utility.



The representative added, “Online shopping is becoming very popular. Here we are presenting a facility for viewers to go through the details related to various options present on internet and purchase cases for smartphones.” When contacted, Hesham Elkouha the CEO of the company said, “I know how difficult it is to choose a best case for your mobile. I have gone through the experience while selecting a case for my LG G2.” He further added, “I am a huge fan of LG phones. The purpose of our website is to offer varieties in cases and accessories so that people do not waste time looking for the best. They can select the best one from the comfort of their home from our website”



About LG-G2-Case.com

The LG-G2-Case review site launched by Hesham Elkouha. It offers a detailed analysis of a wide range of accessories and cases for the lovely LG G2. The site can be accessed on http://www.lg-g2-case.com



Contact Information

Contact Person: CEO, Hesham Elkouha

Contact Number: 07898803842

Email id: info@lg-g2-case.com

Website/Company: LG-G2-Case.com

Website Address: http://www.lg-g2-case.com

Address: 11 Edgware, London, HA8 0FE