LG Life Sciences: Biosimilars Company Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "LG Life Sciences: Biosimilars Company Analysis" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's biosimilars portfolio, including analysis of key product profiles, examining key drivers and resistors to development, market sizing, specifics of development such as clinical trials (where available) for each key biosimilar molecule in development.
Scope
- Strategic insight into the key strategies that have shaped the company's progress and will define its outlook going forward.
- Provides an indication of how biosimilars fit into the wider company context, and a history of deals & alliances.
Highlights
LGLS has typically employed a strategy of direct marketing in Korea and core emerging markets, with partners taken on for wider RoW and major market access.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Assess LG's portfolio of currently marketed biosimilars portoflio
- Evaluate the potential of near-term launches to lift domestic and overseas sales
- See how LG's portfolio could evolve in the long run with a second wave of biosimilars in development, including oncology and autoimmune MAbs
