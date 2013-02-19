LG Optimus L7 II - LG Officially Releases a Trio of Rumored Smartphones

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Last year proved to be a tough year for Smartphone manufacturers as they had to face a stiff competition in the market but as the year approached towards its ending phase, Samsung emerged to be the world’s biggest Smartphone manufacturer leaving behind NOKIA seemed to be unbeatable when the year started. While some other manufacturers like Apple and LG managed to attract some attention towards the end of the year with the release of iPhone 5 and LG Google Nexus 4 respectively. LG was struggling and they really needed to get back in the spotlight and co-venturing the Nexus 4 actually worked out for them as the smartphone seems to have received some really positive reviews and that just when LG seems to be dropping down of popularity, Nexus 4 turned that around for them in no time and they were back again competing in the market. Just like last year, LG recently announced the successor of the L series smartphones which were originally launched last year and those are LG Optimus L7 II, Optimus L5 II and Optimus L3 II.



While announcing its new L series LG said, "embodies the beauty of the first L Series but with a more refined touch." While announcing the smartphones, LG also revealed the much anticipated specs of it. Talking about the successor of LG Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II will sport the exact same display as its predecessor. Just to remind, L7 II will also have a 4.3 inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 480 by 800 pixels having 16M colors with a pixel density of 217. However, it will be more or less the same in the physical dimensions. Unlike its predecessor, Optimus L7 II will feature a 768 MB RAM that will allow a bit of room for the users to install some extra apps and still expect good performance out of the gadget. LG somehow decided to keep the internal memory same in both smartphones, i.e. 4GB with the SD card slot that supports up to 32GB. Looking at the display, RAM and internal memory, apart from the RAM there is no noticeable change unless we bring the processor and camera into the talk.



This new Optimus smartphone has added an 8 megapixel primary camera having 3264 by 2448 pixels to its newly announced L7 II. The camera gets the support of Autofocus and LED Flash to capture lively images and when it comes to making video; it is also capable of making the video at 720p@30fps. The processor gets some noticing changes and to start with L7 II gets a Qualcomm MSM8225 Snapdragon dual core 1GHz Cortex-A5 with Adreno 203 GPU that should provide much better performance than L7. The smartphone will be running on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean unlike its predecessor that is still running on Android 4.0 ICS.



LG Optimus L7 II will come with all the other secondary things like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, accelerometer, proximity sensor, Radio etc. Battery timings are still to come however it will come with a 2460 mAh battery, which should provide a decent backup. LG Optimus L7 II didn’t get an exclusive upgrade apart from the processor and Camera, but still the Smartphone looks amazing.



LG Optimus L7 II is the successor of LG Optimus L7 that received some decent reviews when it was launched and was announced in February last year and seems like LG was spot on to announce its successor exactly after a year. LG Optimus L7 II looks fairly better than its predecessor as far as the specs are concerned, though to find out about the performance one would have to surely wait till its release.



