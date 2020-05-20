LGI Transport Explains How Mobile Cargo Containers Are Being Used in the Fight Against COVID-19

Pittstown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- COVID-19 presents unique challenges for everyone, especially those working in medicine. Healthcare workers must be careful to ensure that they are not abetting the spread of the disease or putting patients at further risk of contracting it. To meet specific social distancing guidelines, facilities dedicated to screening or treating patients must be secure and accessible.



The response effort is reliant on secure, dependable, and sanitary mobile building solutions where workers can be trained and patients tested. Any compromises made to the security or stability of these mobile facilities can potentially result in more people being exposed to the virus. In times like these, scientists and first responders depend on the use of portable cargo containers to conduct essential business. Here, the transportation experts at LGI explain the advantages of metal storage containers over more traditional makeshift structures like tents or tarps.



Throughout the country, healthcare officials are trying to get as many people tested as quickly as possible without increasing the further spread of the virus. Secure mobile cargo containers are ideal spaces for tests to be conducted, as well as patients who are unsure of their status to await results. These spaces are easy to isolate and sanitize and can keep unwanted contaminants out, as opposed to tents and tarps, where those inside are minimally protected.



There also exists the issue of how to care for patients who have already tested positive. Testing and treatment facilities must be highly secure and easy to clean. With mobile cargo containers, healthcare providers can have access to a safe place to decontaminate themselves before and after shifts, so that they can avoid "taking their work home with them" or otherwise contributing to the spread of the illness.



The use of cargo containers for supply storage and patient care can help keep our healthcare workers safe while conducting the vital work of testing and treating patients. To learn more about secure and versatile metal shipping containers for sale, reach out to LGI Transport today!



