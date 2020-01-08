LGI Transport, LLC Is Currently Taking Orders for Shipping and Storage Containers Throughout 2020

Pittstown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- LGI Transport, LLC, is currently scheduling orders for shipping and storage container sales throughout the new year. As the top-rated provider of storage containers for sale in PA, their inventory has a myriad of different storage solutions available for commercial and individual shipping requirements across the US and internationally. Their team has recently advised on the benefits that purchasing a shipping container offers for businesses and individuals.



Most shipping containers are made using COR-TEN steel, which is one of the strongest metals available on the planet. This durable material enables shipping containers to withstand all manner of weather conditions, protecting the contents of the box from hazardous elements and environments. With weather conditions differing across the world, these containers must be made with robust materials to handle any sudden environmental changes as they carry their cargo from A to B.



For businesses or individuals that have multiple items that need to be shipped overseas, shipping containers offer a wealth of safe, dry space and can accommodate items as big as boats, vehicles, and multiple pieces of furniture in one trip. Shipping containers also have a range of accessories that help to keep their contents secure and make storage efficient. This includes container ramps, moisture traps, lockboxes, and padlocks.



Another benefit of shipping containers is their adaptability, with many buyers eventually converting them into homes, shops, or office spaces. Many containers can be easily customized to suit the requirements of their owners once they are retired from international transportation. For additional information, or to discuss shipping containers for sale in NY, visit https://www.lgitransport.com/ today.



About LGI Transport, LLC

LGI Transport, LLC is a distributor of shipping and storage containers based in New Jersey. The bulk of their business is done in New Jersey and surrounding areas, but they ship and do business nationwide. LGI Transport, LLC sources its containers straight from the leading manufacturers and charges low wholesale prices for all customers.



For more information, go to https://www.lgitransport.com.