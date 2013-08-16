Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of LGT Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

WealthInsight's 'LGT Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, SWOT analysis, key competitors, key facts, key employees, locations and subsidiaries as well as information on products and services.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'LGT Group' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

LGT Bank in Liechtenstein Ltd. (LGT Group) is a provider of private banking and wealth management services. The company provides a broad range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs, clients with assets worth US$1 million or more assets excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. Owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein, the company provides its services through its subsidiaries - LTG Bank, LGT Capital Management Ltd., and LGT Financial Services Ltd. Services offered by the company include a range of asset management and advisory services, tailor-made according to clients' investment objectives. Assets under management (AuM) for the LGT Group stood at CHF25.53 billion as on December 31, 2011. The company had historical AuM figures of CHF21.32 billion as on December 31, 2010, which stood at CHF22.16 billion as on December 31, 2009 and CHF21.1 billion as on December 31, 2008. LGT Group has won several accolades for excellence in performance from third-party rating agencies and financial magazines. The company provides its service across Europe, Asia and the Americas. It is headquartered in Vaduz, Liechtenstein.



Companies Mentioned



LGT Group



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