LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) Investor Alert: Investigation in Regards to Subpoenas

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation for investors in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) was initiated over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at LHC Group in connection with a subpoena in connection with LHC Group’s Medicare Practice.



Those who purchased shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ LHCG) and currently hold those LHCG shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws.



However, in May 2010, the LHC Group, Inc received a letter from the U.S. Senate Finance Committee in connection with a media report with the title“ Home Care Yields Medicare Bounty.” LHC Group said in June 2010 it completed its response to the Senate Finance Committee’s letter.



Then in July 2010, LHC Group, Inc received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that included a request for documents related to LHC Group’s participation in the Medicare Home Health Prospective Payment System, as well as the documents and information produced in response to the Senate Finance Committee’s investigation. LHC Group said it produced the documents requested by the initial subpoena and produced additional documents requested by the SEC as part of its review.



In October 2011, LHC Group, Inc received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General related to patients who received service from two of LHC Group’s locations in the State of Oregon and some additional documents related to it agencies in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.



During 2011 LHCG stocks fell from almost $30 for the most part during the first four months to as low as $12.35 per share during November 25, 2011.



Those who purchased shares of LHC Group, Inc. (Public, NASDAQ: LHCG), may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com