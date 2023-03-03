Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Li Auto Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Li Auto Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. Li Auto Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over 9.45 billion CNY in 2020 to over 27 billion CNY in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from over 151.65 million CNY in 2020 to 321.45 million CNY in 2021.



On December 9, 2022, Li Auto Inc. announced third-quarter operating results. Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.5%. Earnings per share also missed analyst estimates by 40%. Gross margin was 12.7% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021.



Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) declined from $23.04 per share on November 30, 2022, to as low as $17.90 per share on December 28, 2022.



