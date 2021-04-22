Li-Fi Market Research Report Analysis 2021 – 2028 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Global Li-Fi Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Li-Fi market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments



The global Li-Fi market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14,913.3 Million by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-speed networks is a primary factor expected to drive growth of the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period. Growing demand for highly secure network systems in various industries is expected to further propel global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for indoor networking in the retail industry globally is another factor expected to boost growth of the global Li-Fi market growth over the forecast period.



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others



Key Highlights of Report



Due to increasing need for energy-efficient devices, and growing demand for high-speed bandwidth in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to account for the largest market share among other regional markets during the forecast period.



Key market players include Oledcomm SAS, Panasonic Corporation, Signify Holding B.V., Velmenni OÜ, Renesas Electronics Corporation, PureLiFi Limited, Fsona Networks Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., Lucibel SA, and VLNComm Inc.



In November 2019, LocusLabs, Inc. was acquired by Acuity Brands, Inc. Through this acquisition, Acuity Brands will strengthen its expertise in indoor mapping and location-based services.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Li-Fi market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Photo-Detector

LEDs

Microcontroller

Optical Sensing

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Underwater Communication

Standalone Tracker

Indoor Networking

Smartphone

Advance Tracker

Location-Based Services

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Retail

Automotive

Government

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Li-Fi market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Li-Fi Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Li-Fi Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Li-Fi Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Li-Fi Market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Li-Fi Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Li-Fi Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for high-speed network



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for highly secure network system in various industries



4.2.2.3. Rising focus of government for smart city



4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for faster data transmission



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High implementation cost of Li-Fi system



4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness about Li-Fi technology among end-user



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Li-Fi Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Photo-Detector



5.1.2. LEDs



5.1.3. Microcontroller



5.1.4. Optical Sensing



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Li-Fi Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Underwater Communication



6.1.2. Standalone Tracker



6.1.3. Indoor Networking



6.1.4. Smartphone



6.1.5. Advance Tracker



6.1.6. Location-Based Services



6.1.7. Others



CONTINUED…!



