Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global Li-Fi market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14,913.3 Million by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-speed networks is a primary factor expected to drive growth of the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period. Growing demand for highly secure network systems in various industries is expected to further propel global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for indoor networking in the retail industry globally is another factor expected to boost growth of the global Li-Fi market growth over the forecast period.



The report on global Li-Fi market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Key Highlights of Report

Increasing LED implementation in various industries is driving revenue growth of the LED segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 70.4% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the indoor networking segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising application of Li-Fi-based indoor networking systems in healthcare, retail, and education sectors.

Based on end-use, the retail segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of Li-Fi technology in retail sector to enhance shopping experience.

Due to increasing need for energy-efficient devices, and growing demand for high-speed bandwidth in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to account for the largest market share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Key market players include Oledcomm SAS, Panasonic Corporation, Signify Holding B.V., Velmenni OÜ, Renesas Electronics Corporation, PureLiFi Limited, Fsona Networks Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., Lucibel SA, and VLNComm Inc.

In November 2019, LocusLabs, Inc. was acquired by Acuity Brands, Inc. Through this acquisition, Acuity Brands will strengthen its expertise in indoor mapping and location-based services.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Photo-Detector

LEDs

Microcontroller

Optical Sensing

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Underwater Communication

Standalone Tracker

Indoor Networking

Smartphone

Advance Tracker

Location-Based Services

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Retail

Automotive

Government

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



The report segments the Li-Fi market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.



