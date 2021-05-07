Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Growing demand for highly secure network systems in various industries is expected to further propel global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for indoor networking in the retail industry globally is another factor expected to boost growth of the global Li-Fi market growth over the forecast period.



The Li-Fi market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Li-Fi industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.



The report on the Global Li-Fi Market is an investigative study on the key features of the business landscape along with an analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, threats, drivers and restraints, and limitations of the market. The report also offers insights into the segments, sub-segments, and regions exhibiting promising growth.



Key market players include Oledcomm SAS, Panasonic Corporation, Signify Holding B.V., Velmenni OÜ, Renesas Electronics Corporation, PureLiFi Limited, Fsona Networks Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., Lucibel SA, and VLNComm Inc.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Photo-Detector

LEDs

Microcontroller

Optical Sensing

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Underwater Communication

Standalone Tracker

Indoor Networking

Smartphone

Advance Tracker

Location-Based Services

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Retail

Automotive

Government

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others



The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Li-Fi market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is the growth rate of the Li-Fi market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Li-Fi industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Li-Fi market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Li-Fi industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Li-Fi Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Li-Fi Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for high-speed network



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for highly secure network system in various industries



4.2.2.3. Rising focus of government for smart city



4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for faster data transmission



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High implementation cost of Li-Fi system



4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness about Li-Fi technology among end-user



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Li-Fi Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Photo-Detector



5.1.2. LEDs



5.1.3. Microcontroller



5.1.4. Optical Sensing



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Li-Fi Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Underwater Communication



6.1.2. Standalone Tracker



6.1.3. Indoor Networking



6.1.4. Smartphone



6.1.5. Advance Tracker



6.1.6. Location-Based Services



6.1.7. Others



Chapter 7. Li-Fi Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Healthcare



7.1.2. Aerospace & Defense



7.1.3. Education



7.1.4. Retail



7.1.5. Automotive



7.1.6. Government



7.1.7. Transportation



7.1.8. Consumer Electronics



7.1.9. Others



