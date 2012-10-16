Lia Skincare Debuts All-Natural Collection That Helps Tweens Radiate Confidence

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Research has proven that one of the secrets to helping young women have confidence starts with them being comfortable with how they look and feel. This month, Lia Skincare has launched a progressive new line of gentle cosmetics and healthy skin products specifically designed to guide young women in how to take care of their skin. Using all-natural ingredients that are free of harsh chemicals, Lia Skincare products are made specifically for girls – not their moms.



Lia offers a face wash, toner and moisturizing lotion with SPF that can be coupled with one of two skin-type specific exfoliating scrubs. The unique formula is soothing, non-drying and non-irritating as it is free of paraben, paba and sulfates. Young women will embrace this easy and fun to follow cleansing regimen that can be done both in the morning and at night.



Founder Anna Yuhan is committed to hygiene education. From a partnership with Girls, Inc. to outreach programs for schools to talks at community organizations, the company was founded with one mission in mind – helping girls be proud of who they are. Mrs. Yuhan knows that many girls play sports, do homework and have dinner and head to bed without washing their faces.



This is when skin problems occur. She wants to confront this head on (so to speak), by emphasizing that taking care of your skin is a lifetime commitment. She visits these girls in their neighborhoods, provides them with helpful advice, talks with health teachers at schools and provides free samples of Lia Skincare products to get the girls started.



“I hope to encourage young women to follow our basic skincare routine that will help them develop good habits now. As a mom of tweens myself, I searched for products that would be affordable and appropriate for them that would keep their skin clean and protected from the sun. When I found that nothing existed, I explored opportunities to start my own company that would serve this market well.” says Anna Yuhan.



With foaming bubbles and a fruity fragrance, Lia Face Wash cleanses and softens skin. Lia Face Toner with witch hazel, aloe vera and chamomile calms the skin while removing excess dirt and oils. The ultra-light, oil-free Lia Face Lotion with SPF 30 keeps skin moisturized and protected from the sun’s harmful rays.



About Lia Skincare

Lia Skincare all-natural products have been specially formulated for youthful skin. The daily skincare regimen aims to empower young women by helping them feel strong, confident, beautiful and proud to be themselves. Through community programs, education, and outreach, the company emphasizes the importance of keeping skin clean and protected. Lia Skincare is available online and at better beauty retailers. For more information visit: http://www.liaskincare.com/