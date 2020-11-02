Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- A new independent 114 page research with title 'COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Liability Insurance Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia and important players/vendors such as Allianz, AIG, Zurich, Aon, AXA, Liberty Mutual With n-number of tables and figures examining the Liability Insurance, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Summary

Liability insurance is a part of the general insurance system of risk financing to protect the purchaser (the "insured") from the risks of liabilities imposed by lawsuits and similar claims. It protects the insured in the event he or she is sued for claims that come within the coverage of the insurance policy.



The Liability Insurance market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.



Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.



In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Liability Insurance industry.



Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.



In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.



The Liability Insurance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:



Key players in the global Liability Insurance market covered in Chapter 12:



Allianz, AIG, Zurich, Aon, AXA, Liberty Mutual

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Liability Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:



Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance



In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Liability Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:



Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:



North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)



Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)



Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)



Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)



South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2019



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Period: 2020-2025



Table of Content



1 Liability Insurance Introduction and Market Overview



1.1 Objectives of the Study



1.2 Overview of Liability Insurance



1.3 Scope of The Study



1.3.1 Key Market Segments



1.3.2 Players Covered



1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Liability Insurance industry



1.4 Methodology of The Study



1.5 Research Data Source



2 Executive Summary



....Continued



