Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Liaison Healthcare Informatics, a global provider of secure cloud-based integration and data management services and solutions, announced today the launch of its cloud-based Healthcare Information as a Service solutions suite. The new suite will include data management solutions for information systems that will be incorporated by health systems to facilitate data exchange across the continuum of care as they move toward creating accurate and complete patient profiles.



With the rise in mergers and acquisitions across the industry and the expanding development of integrated delivery networks (IDNs), accountable care organizations (ACOs) and health information exchanges (HIEs); Liaison Healthcare identified a need for cloud-based information as a service among health systems. By transitioning their data integration and management to the cloud, these providers benefit from real-time access and are positioned to handle the influx of information they will receive in an efficient manner.



The Liaison Healthcare Information as a Service suite is comprised of a range of solutions that address challenges surrounding methods for identifying and verifying patient and provider information, storing patient documents and images and managing standardized terminologies. By implementing the solutions, health systems are able to:



- Access data in real-time;

- Reduce maintenance and management in order to enhance staff productivity;

- Increase technology efficiencies for integrating data across multiple IT systems;

- Manage large volumes of complex data due to the greater scalability and flexibility offered through the cloud; and

- Keep pace with regulations and requirements around ACOs, HIEs and acquisitions.



“As healthcare delivery continues to evolve, organizations will need to be able to integrate and manage the data associated with an increased amount of patients,” said Gary Palgon, vice president, healthcare solutions, Liaison Healthcare. “These cloud-based information services strengthen the technology in place so that providers can not only maintain the data, but also leverage it for reporting and analytics to improve long-term patient care.”



To learn more about Liaison’s healthcare solutions, visit http://www.liaisonhealthcare.com. To download a copy of our Healthcare Information as a Service product datasheet, visit: http://liaison.com/healthcare/healthcare-information-as-a-service.



About Liaison Healthcare

Liaison Healthcare is a global integration, data harmonization and data management company, serving more than 600 customers in the healthcare industry. With customized solutions offered via a cloud-based platform, Liaison helps health systems, HIEs, pharmaceutical and bio-tech companies quickly secure meaningful use from a wide variety of health information. Through connecting healthcare entities and harmonizing complex and disparate data, Liaison assists in the improvement of the care coordination process, leading to increased overall efficiency and faster time-to-market. Headquartered in Atlanta, Liaison has offices in the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://www.liaisonhealthcare.com or call 770-442-4900.



Liaison and the Liaison logo are trademarks of Liaison Technologies, Inc. All other names or product names mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.