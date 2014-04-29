Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lialda (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Lialda (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



Lialda is a patented multi-matrix (MMX)-release, coated formulation of mesalamine that can be taken once or twice daily. Clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of this agent over placebo for the induction and maintenance of remission in UC. Upon exposure to the alkaline pH of the colon, the MMX coating dissolves and reveals the gel suspension of mesalamine, which is concomitantly diffused within the intestinal fluid.



Scope



- Overview of Ulcerative Colitis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on Lialda including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for Lialda for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022._x000D_

- Sales information covered for the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Canada.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Ulcerative Colitis_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Lialda performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for Lialda from 2012-2022 in the top seven countries (the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Canada)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153368/lialda-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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