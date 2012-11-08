LiaSkincare.com Provides All Natural Skin Care for Teen and Tween Girls

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- The teenage years, and the years leading up to them, are often fraught with anxiety. Young people are faced with the difficulty of discovering their identity, the stress of school work and exams, and also the trauma of puberty. One of the toughest parts of growing up is the effect that it has on the skin. Few teenagers are lucky enough to escape embarrassing eruptions of pimples, spots and acne. However, many skin care companies are formulating products specifically for teen and tween girls, to help them enjoy their teenage years with clear, healthy skin.



One company that is making huge waves in this sector is LiaSkincare.com. They are gaining significant attention for the effectiveness of their all natural range of skincare products for young girls, especially their powerful natural face wash for teens.



The LiaSkincare website describes their products in detail, including a full list of their all natural ingredients. There is an explanation of what each product does, and comprehensive directions for use.



The website also has a huge amount of useful editorial content on the subject of teen and tween skincare. There is a blog that is regularly updated and includes a guide on how to prevent acne, tips to prevent pimples, and other skincare information tailored to a young audience.



There is even a generous amount of video content, containing useful practical information and advice on teenage skincare. Videos include a guide for a simple daily skincare routine and information on how to create a homemade oatmeal facial.



Founder Anna Yuhan said:



“Teen and tween girls have a vastly different complexion to adult women, and the skin care products that they use should also be different. Their skin is particularly delicate, making it even more important to use all natural products. Our skin care products are made from 98% all natural ingredients, which avoids the harsh and unhealthy chemicals that are found in most commercial products. Even products that have been specifically formulated for young girls can contain chemicals that are bad for delicate skin, but we wanted to create products that girls and their families can buy with confidence.”



