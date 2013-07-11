Liberate Your Gums from Infections by Opting for LANAP Surgical Procedure

Downey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- According to Laser Gum Dentist.com, they offer the FDA-approved laser peridontal surgery called LANAP for reversing gum diseases. They confirm that patients can get new levels of comfort with this advanced treatment. Dr. McAllister of Laser Gum Dentist.com says that other dentists and periodontists can learn from him the right way to use the LANAP surgical procedure for giving their patients its benefits.



Laser Gum Dentist.com explains that LANAP is the acronym of Laser-assisted New Attachment Procedure for treating periodontitis. They go on to explain that in this procedure, local anesthesia is administered though the treatment is not painful and then, a short-duration laser pulse is used on the pockets around the patient's afflicted teeth to probe them down slightly for the sake of destroying the bacteria and the pathologic proteins near the root of the teeth. They continue that the infected pocket is removed by passing the laser twice or thrice.



According to Laser Gum Dentist.com, the main benefit of LANAP is that surgical glue, bone graft material, stitches, collagen plugs or sutures are not needed in it. John McAllister advises patients who have undergone LANAP procedure to follow certain diet guidelines and special oral hygiene instructions.



Laser Gum Dentist.com points out that in the LANAP procedure, it is a new laser technique that is used. They add that a new type of laser known as the PerioLase Laser is used on the pockets around the teeth to remove the infection. They once again draw attention to the fact that not even scalpels and sutures are used in the LANAP procedure.



