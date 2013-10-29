Libertus Game Offers a Fun Way in Financial Freedom

Lakewood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Libertus Game Game is proud to announce their latest app that can help people manage their personal finances easily while enjoying it at the same time. LIBERTUS is a financial App game that gives newcomers and veterans alike a new and refreshing experience on how to handle and develop financial skills and resources.



Finance is never an easy subject to begin with and handling finances proved to be a very daunting task by many people. This is indeed fairly true especially when a lot of numbers are involved. It will take a huge amount of people time and it is quite hard to grasp the idea from the very beginning. However, Libertus Game wants to make personal finance management fun and relevant again and their continued efforts have lead to the development of LIBERTUS a financial iPad App for apple users.



A lot of Apps are made on a daily basis and this has become one of the most popular ways in offering customers entertainment and information. At this modern day and age, having an Apple gadget or device is already considered to be a necessity especially with the younger generation. It helps us communicate with other individuals at any given time and also has other noteworthy features as mentioned earlier. With that in mind, Libertus Game capitalizes on the importance of these devices by creating a much need iPad App today.



LIBERTUS is a fresh new take at financial freedom and resource handling. The players can learn more about finance while having fun doing it. This App is great for people of all ages which make them very accessible to a huge number of audiences. Users can enjoy the game at their own steady pace and learn something with each and every experience. On the other hand, fathers can also teach their kids about finance at a very early age which can help them to not find the subject matter to be boring and tedious. Developing their skills early can help them fully appreciate the world of finance. It is quite hard to balance learning and having fun at the same and Libertus Game strikes a perfect balance between these two. Players can learn many things from this amazing App game which will definitely go a long way in helping them reach their dreams in becoming a millionaire in the future.



Financial management and handling right with the help of LIBERTUS. This app helps gaining financial freedom and free people from worries and stress. Different updates are implemented and applied to fine tune the game.



About Libertus

Libertus game was developed by a team of young enthusiastic entrepreneurs from Spain. For more information Libertus email address is: libertus@arteydesarrollo.com where they are always ready to answer questions and concerns about the App.



Libertus Game

Modesto Lafuente 63 1ºA 28003 Madrid

libertus@arteydesarrollo.com