Liberty Settlement Funding Helps Clients Get Cash in One Lump Sum

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Liberty Settlement Funding provides immediate lump sum payments to individuals in exchange for future structured settlement, annuity and lottery payments. “At Liberty, we focus on providing custom-tailored solutions to recipients of structured settlement, annuity and lottery payments. Many of our customers face either unexpected opportunities or expenses their annuities can only woefully address. We specialize in helping our customers succeed in these trying times by giving them the best price for their future payments. Our customers deserve the attention and respect larger cash-now peddlers can’t offer. With our bottom-line approach, access to institutional financing and extensive network of investors, Liberty consistently offers rates that are significantly below the industry average. This means we put more cash in our customers’ pockets. We take great pride in helping our clients solve the complex financial challenges they are facing and creating customized plans tailored specifically towards each one of our client’s individual needs.” says Liberty’s CEO Jim McCabe.



Liberty Settlement Funding understands that life can be unpredictable. We all face life events that can dramatically alter our financial needs. With the help of Liberty Settlement Funding, individuals who are receiving payments from structured settlements, annuities or lotteries can gain immediate access to their own future payments. Many people would rather receive a lump sum than wait years or decades to receive future payments in such uncertain times. Liberty Settlement Funding’s customers use the cash provided to pay off high-interest debts, make major purchases like new homes or cars, invest in their own businesses, or pay for ongoing education and job-training.



Sell Annuity Payments Explained by Liberty Settlement Funding



Liberty Settlement Funding can purchase your deferred annuity payments. If you purchased an annuity but are no longer satisfied with its flexibility or payment schedule, Liberty can help. Their reliable customer service staff can be trusted to offer you the most money. Call Liberty now for a free quote.



Sell Structured Settlement



Liberty Settlement Funding can purchase your right to receive future structured settlement payments. If you are receiving structured settlement payments from a personal injury or wrongful death case but would like to access these future funds to deal with your immediate needs, Liberty can help. Their reliable staff can be trusted to offer you the most money. Call Liberty now for a free quote.



About Liberty Settlement Funding

Liberty Settlement Funding helps individuals get their money in one lump sum. Individuals who are receiving structured settlement, annuity or lottery payments can contact Liberty Settlement Funding in order to see if they qualify to receive one big lump sum payment.



Company Contact : Media Relations

Company Email: info@libertysf.com

Company Phone : 1-855-577-CASH (2274)