Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Liberty Silver Corp in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between April 1, 2008 through October 5, 2012.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) between April 1, 2008 through October 5, 2012, and / or those who purchased Liberty Silver Corp shares in 2008 or earlier and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 12, 2013. Investors in shares of Liberty Silver Corp should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges, on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) between April 1, 2008 through October 5, 2012, that the defendants violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, including allegations of issuing a series of false or material misrepresentations to the market, as well as effectuating a "pump and dump" scheme, all of which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price of Liberty Silver Corp.'s common stock between April 1, 2008 through October 5, 2012.



Liberty Silver Corp reported that its Net Loss increased from $0.82 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to $3.95 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) declined from $1.05 per share in late 2011 to $0.501 per share in May 2012.



Then between late August and early October 2012, shares of Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) grew from $0.75 per share to $1.58 per share.



On October 5, 2012, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission halted U.S. trading of Liberty Silver Corp. for a period of nearly two weeks.. That same day, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada issued a temporary halt to Canadian trading of Liberty Silver Corp. on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Shares of Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) declined from $1.29 per share on October 26, 2012 to $0.397 per share on November 30, 2012 and continued to decline to as low as $0.0305 per share on September 17, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Liberty Silver Corp have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com