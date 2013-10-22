Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on November 12, 2013

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on November 12, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) over alleged securities laws violations by Liberty Silver Corp



Investors with a substantial investment in Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) shares between February 10, 2010 and October 5, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on November 12, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) between February 10, 2010 and October 5, 2012, that the defendants violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, including allegations of issuing a series of false or material misrepresentations to the market, as well as effectuating a "pump and dump" scheme, all of which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price of Liberty Silver Corp.'s common stock between February 10, 2010 and October 5, 2012.



On October 5, 2012, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission halted U.S. trading of Liberty Silver Corp. for a period of nearly two weeks.. That same day, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada issued a temporary halt to Canadian trading of Liberty Silver Corp. on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Shares of Liberty Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:LBSV) declined from $1.29 per share on October 26, 2012 to $0.397 per share on November 30, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Liberty Silver Corp have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com