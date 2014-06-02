Liberty Technology Solutions Now Offering IT Services for Summer 2014

Moorestown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Liberty Technology Solutions is now taking on new clients for IT Services and Business IT Solutions in Philadelphia and South Jersey. With Liberty Technology Solutions, business owners can expect a secure and stable environment, 24/7 proactive monitoring, and help desk support available any time. Liberty Technology Solutions systems consistently increased productivity and profitability for clients by assessing the need, evaluating growth and securing the network.



Liberty Technology Solutions starts with creating a stable foundation for each client. They will first conduct an extensive review of a business’s current network environment and develop recommendations on how to create a system that meets LTS guidelines. The company offers services including business IP telephone systems and Hosted VOIP solutions; IT managed services, and carrier service management. Their experienced technical staff will help businesses decide what changes will provide the greatest benefit to their operations.



The company uses cutting edge monitoring and maintenance software which allows them to continually provide reliable service to their clients. Liberty Technology Solutions is able to detect problems before they impact the user so they can assign a technician to take care of the issue right away. If any additional technical support is needed, their help desk and support is available 24/7.



By decreasing down time and end-user impact, Liberty Technology Solutions is able to increase productivity and profitability for all their clients. For more information visit them online or call 1-800-762-1222.



About Liberty Technology Solutions

Since 1996 Liberty Technology Solutions has offered IT services including business telephone systems, media and security, cabling and infrastructure, and carrier services. They serve businesses in Delaware Valley, Philadelphia, South Jersey, and surrounding areas.



For more information visit Liberty Technology Solutions online at http://www.libertylts.com/ or call 800-762-1222.