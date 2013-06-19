LibertyPills.com Releases Contest Where Visitors Can Win a Three Month Supply of Diet Pills

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- There are thousands of different weight loss pills available in the world today. But only a few of those pills seem to offer real weight loss results. In the case of Phentermine and Adipex, weight loss results have been so powerful that companies have been forced to tweak their formula over the years to prevent the pills from becoming illegal.



At LibertyPills.com, visitors can learn all about the world’s most popular diet pills – Phentermine and Adipex. The site features instructional information on how to use these pills in order to drop weight, including the specific advantages and disadvantages offered by each pill.



LibertyPills.com recently released a contest where visitors can simply input their email in exchange for a chance to win a three month supply of diet pills. At the site, visitors will find a simple email address entry form. After entering their email address into that form and hitting ‘Subscribe’, visitors are automatically entered into the contest and will be informed by email if they are chosen.



The website’s slogan is that phentermine is “The World’s Most Popular Diet Pill.” Phentermine promises to help users lose weight by decreasing appetite and boosting energy. This two-step system is common among diet pills, although it’s rare to find a diet pill that seems to work as well as phentermine. Developed over decades of research, the phentermine formula has constantly changed over the years to reach the point where it is today.



As a spokesperson for LibertyPills.com explains, today’s phentermine is affordable and easy to take:



“Phentermine is one of the easiest diet pills to take. In addition to being affordable, phentermine comes in a convenient capsule form. Depending on the dosage and the desired weight loss results, dieters take phentermine either once per day or three times per day. Clear instructions are shown on each label, although we do recommend dieters consult with a physician before they buy phentermine or any other diet pill supplement.”



LibertyPills.com also explains the difference between Adipex and phentermine. Like phentermine, Adipex acts as a fat burner that suppresses appetite, although it also increases the body’s intake of vitamin and nutrients, making it easier to maintain a healthy diet even when on a strict meal plan. Unlike phentermine, Adipex must be prescribed by a medical professional.



Whether searching for Adipex online or simply wanting to enter a contest for free phentermine, LibertyPills.com aims to make shopping for diet pills online as easy as possible.



About LibertyPills.com

LibertyPills.com is a diet pill information website where visitors can learn more about Adipex and phentermine, two of the world’s most successful diet pills available today. The website recently revealed a promotion where visitors can enter their email address in exchange for a chance to win a three month supply of phentermine. For more information, please visit: http://www.libertypills.com