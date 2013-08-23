Libman Tax Strategy Offers 5-Diamond Guarantee

Arcadia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Libman Tax Strategy works aggressively on behalf of clients to reduce tax liabilities to the legal minimum. The firm offers a 5-Diamond Guarantee that stresses the importance of accuracy, customer service and effective tax return preparation.



Libman Tax Strategy will prepare a client’s return promptly and accurately. Otherwise, the preparation fee is fully refunded and the following year’s return will be prepared for one dollar. For office appointments, clients are served in less than twenty minutes. If for some reason clients are left waiting for longer periods of time, they are awarded two GOLD AMC movie tickets in recognition of their patience.



If clients choose to mail in their returns and have pre-paid the preparation fee, completed returns are mailed out within seven business days. During tax season phone calls are returned the same day. Otherwise, the following year’s preparation fee is discounted one percent. During the off-season, phone calls are returned with 48 hours. If not, then the following year’s preparation fee is discounted three percent.



These guarantees are just a starting point on client engagements, and firm personnel go the extra mile to meet or exceed client expectations. Whether looking for assistance with Form 1120, Form 1040, Schedule A or Schedule C and Schedule SE, Libman Tax Strategy personnel are there to provide assistance. The firm’s accounting services for business and small business tax services are among the finest in California.



For additional information on Libman Tax Strategy and business tax planning services, please visit www.adamlibman.com . Company personnel have the knowledge, experience and skill to craft effective strategies and save clients thousands of dollars. Call (626) 280-6865 today to schedule an appointment.



Contact Information:

Libman Tax Strategy

Address:

255 E. Santa Clara Street

Suite 210

Arcadia, CA 91006

Phone: (626) 280-6865

Fax: (888) 475-3435

Email: [adam] @ adamlibman.com

Website: http://www.adamlibman.com