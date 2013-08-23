Libman Tax Strategy Offers CPA Tax Preparation Services

Arcadia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Effective tax planning strategies have the potential to save businesses thousands of dollars in overpayments, penalties and fees. Libman Tax Strategy offers clients CPA tax preparation services and a 5-Diamond Guarantee.



Services offered to clients include individual and business tax return preparation, IRS audit support, IRS resolution and tax reduction strategies. General accounting services including bookkeeping, valuations and QuickBooks setup are also available. Libman Tax Strategy is effective at helping clients with multiple facets of accounting and finance, which makes the firm’s services ideal for entrepreneurs and small business owners.



Working with a Certified Public Accountant to plan tax strategies and prepare returns is preferential on a number of levels. In order to obtain the CPA designation, accounting practitioners have to complete years of specialized training and meet rigorous experience requirements. Certified accounting professionals are also required to maintain their skills and complete continuing professional education coursework. A licensed and well-respected professional providing tax planning and tax preparation services leads to positive outcomes.



The 5-Diamond guarantee helps ensure clients receive the highest quality customer service of any California tax preparation firm. Every effort is made to ensure clients receive an accurate tax return in a prompt and professional manner. Working with a CPA helps ensure returns are meticulously prepared and optimized to reduce tax liabilities.



For further information on CPA tax services and Libman Tax Strategy, please visit www.adamlibman.com . Having a highly trained and certified accounting professional prepare tax returns has numerous benefits. Call (626) 280-6865 today to schedule an appointment and discuss tax planning services.



Contact Information:

Libman Tax Strategy

Address: 255 E. Santa Clara Street

Suite 210

Arcadia CA 91006

Phone: (626) 280-6865

Fax: (888) 475-3435

Email: [adam] @ adamlibman.com

Website: www.adamlibman.com