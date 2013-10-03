Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Libra block offer: drilling into the economics of Brazil's pre-salt finds market report to its offering

Libra block offer: drilling into the economics of Brazil’s pre-salt finds” is a comprehensive source of analysis on the evolution of the oil and gas opportunities in the pre-salt area of Brazil. Since the successful discovery of the Lula field in 2006, pre-salt resources have begun to be developed in the offshore Santos and Campos basins and the Brazilian government has created a new fiscal and regulatory regime for the pre-salt area. The The publisher package includes excel based fiscal models for the new Production Sharing Contract and the existing Concession Contracts, valuations and analysis of three key pre-salt developments, the Brazil Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report, detailed listings of discoveries in the Santos and Campos basins since 2006, and an expert insight piece providing analysis on the background to pre-salt development, and the technical and regulatory challenges impacting its future.



Scope



Detailed economic analysis of three key assets in the pre-salt region of Brazil (Lula, Cernambi and Franco) incorporating qualitative and quantitative factors



Valuation metrics and fiscal terms for profiled assets including NPV, IRR and sensitivity analysis



Comprehensive fiscal and regulatory terms for both PSCs and concession contracts, including royalty rates, Special Participation, direct and indirect taxes, and profit-sharing mechanisms



Specific information on the 1st pre-salt bidding round and the 12th concession round, and analysis regarding fiscal terms in the future



Outlook on the challenges of pre-salt exploration and production considering geological, engineering, operating and managerial aspects



Database exports providing information on discoveries in the Santos and Campos basins since 2006



Comprehensive analysis considering commercial and other factors related to the development of pre-salt resources, drawing insightful conclusions



Reasons To Buy



Understand the background leading into the creation Brazil’s first Production Sharing Contract



Evaluate the bidding terms established for the 1st pre-salt Bidding Round to occur in October 2013 and their effect on profitability



Analyze the economics and specific challenges of Brazil’s pre-salt fields



Develop strategy and evaluate business opportunities based on expert analysis



Evaluate and compare different strategies within the offshore area of Brazil



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143374/libra-block-offer-drilling-into-the-economics-of-brazils-pre-salt-finds.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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