Lice Lifters Lafayette Hill Is the First Local Center in the Greater Philadelphia Area for Lice Treatment and Removal

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill is proud to be one of the Greater Philadelphia areas first local centers for lice treatment and removal. Lice Lifters® continues to stay dedicated to using the proper treatment and removal of head lice with the one and only, revolutionary, highly effective LouseBuster™. Lice Lifters® sees far too often an increase in head lice cases during the spring and summer season. This is mainly due to the fact that children are using batting helmets for softball or baseball and biking helmets, which are a catalyst for head lice.



As summer camps begin, along with the warm weather sports, communities may see outbreaks in head lice. If that’s the case, go to Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill, which is open to all those in the Greater Philadelphia area. Here they will be able to diminish outbreaks from becoming widespread. They understand how extremely difficult and frustrating lice detection, treatment, and removal can be. No worries, Lice Lifters® to the rescue. Those located in the Philadelphia area will be able to have their head checked, as well as kill and remove any nits or live lice. When that is complete, one will be on their way with a follow-up treatment plan all within just a few hours and in only one visit.



If and when a future outbreak occurs visit the Lice Lifters® Lafayette Hill retail store that sells all the products necessary to treat head lice. With the use of their revolutionary FDA cleared treatment, it is 99.9% guaranteed to rid of head lice. The lice treatment center in Philadelphia welcomes all families, where several technicians can treat each family member simultaneously. With a playroom, kid friendly areas and large TV’s, Lice Lifters® truly makes the visit more comfortable for all who seek treatment.



About Lice Lifters

Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill in September of 2010, as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with their own children. The lice treatment center is dedicated to helping those who are suffering from lice get the proper, safe treatment that is needed to effectively eliminate lice. By giving families the peace of mind of living lice free is Lice Lifters® main goal as well as controlling outbreaks.



