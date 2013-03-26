Lice Lifters of Bucks County Now Offers Detection and Education Programs

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The certified technicians at Lice Lifters of Bucks County are now offering detection and education programs. Schools who are interested in educating their students now have the opportunity to invite speakers for an assembly that will allow children to prevent and detect head lice. Whether it may be a Parent Teacher Organization, Parent Teacher Association, or the Home and School Association who decide on having an educational program for the school makes for a great way to prevent breakouts from occurring.



The professionals at Lice Lifters of Bucks County offer free parent Lice Education programs that are only a half hour long. Whether it is for the adults or children, this information can be a great asset, especially for those who attend a large school. For those looking to become informed on how to get rid of head lice in Warrington or Montgomery County, PA, Lice Lifters is here to help. For 30 minutes of a person’s time, they will be able to demonstrate and inform those who are unfamiliar about lice prevention and detection.



During this free informational seminar, there will be handouts provided to every person who attends. This allows parents and children to be able to have this on hand if any breakouts occur and know what to do if they believe they have head lice. Schools or associations can contact Lice Lifters today to schedule a time to speak at the school or next PTA meeting so that the community knows exactly what to look for when it comes to detecting head lice.



About Lice Lifters

Lice Lifters of Bucks County is a treatment center that is dedicated to helping those who are suffering with lice without having to use toxic pesticides on family members, children and loved ones. They strive to give parents and guardians a piece of mind by living lice free. Lice Lifters of Bucks County offers a safe, kid friendly way that is 99.9% guaranteed. Their mission is to help those control outbreaks for everyone.



