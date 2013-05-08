Lice Lifters of Bucks County Offers New Advice on How to Avoid Lice

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Lice Lifters of Bucks County, specialists on how to get rid of lice in PA, is pleased to offer some new simple steps on how to avoid head lice.



First and foremost, they advise both parents and children to know the symptoms. Although itchiness is the most common complaint of head lice, it often doesn’t start itching until weeks or possibly months after the lice have settled in. Check for lice weekly after the child gets out of the bath or shower. Teaching kids not to share items that may carry lice is a very important step in avoiding head lice. Some common carriers of lice can be hats, pillows, headbands, hair elastics, combs, and brushes. Basically, any object that comes in contact with another child’s hair or head should be avoided. Giving a child this simple advice can help to avoid weeks of treatments. Take advantage of lice checks at schools and doctors offices. Professionals are more likely to catch lice in its early stages.



It’s also smart to wash clothes and bedding often. Washing these items in hot water and drying in the dryer for at least 20 minutes will kill any lice the child may have come in contact with. Washing hair products like brushes, hairbands, and combs often is also a good step to take. Soaking them in alcohol or medicated shampoo will kill any lice that may have infected some of the kid’s hair products. Another easy way to deter lice is to use shampoos that contain certain oils. For example, tea tree oil, coconut oil, menthol, eucalyptus oil, and lavender oil all tend to keep the lice away as they don’t like the smell of these oils.



