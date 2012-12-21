Lice Lifters of Bucks County, PA Announces Nit Support Program

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- For those who have been diagnosed or treated from lice previously, they may be a little on edge every time they find something they are unsure about. With lice treatment in Bucks County from Lice Lifters, they now offer a Nit Support Program for those who are not quite sure of something they found.



Individuals who happen to be coming in for treatment, or are just uneasy about something, Lice Lifters of Bucks County, PA will be more than happy to take samples. This new Nit Support Program is really quite simple, if anyone happens to find something suspicious whether it may be lice or whatever, the lice treatment center in Bucks County suggests to place the sample in a clean paper towel an securely put it in a zip lock bag. Once the specimen is secured in the bag one can drop it off at Lice Lifters of Bucks County or send it to them in the mail. Once they have received the sample their certified professionals will review it under a microscope, diagnose what it exactly is, and personally call the individual with their results.



The Nit Support Program allows those who need to get rid of head lice in Bensalem a chance to have the issue diagnosed and then start treatment as soon as possible. The support team at Lice Lifters strongly recommends those who have had lice before or who have young children to comb their hair weekly with a metal comb to check for anything. Lice Lifters is proud to provide this support and have one of the best head lice treatments in Bucks County. Lice spread rapidly, especially amongst young kids, so prevention and treatment right away is crucial. If outbreaks happen in one’s family, the Lice Lifters technicians will be able to help everyone who may have come in contact.



About Lice Lifters

Lice Lifters of Bucks County is a treatment center that is dedicated to helping those who are suffering with lice without having to use toxic pesticides on family members, children and loved ones. They strive to give parents and guardians a piece of mind by living lice free. Lice Lifters of Bucks County offers a safe, kid friendly way that is 99.9% guaranteed.