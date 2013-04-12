Lice Lifters of Bucks County, PA Now Offers the Nit Nanny Lice Removal System

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Lice Lifters of Bucks County, PA is proud to announce the use of the Nit Nanny Removal System for lice removal needs. The Nit Nanny products are all non-toxic and pesticide free.



Lice Lifters of Bucks County, PA has a detection and prevention program that they recommend using often. They recommend doing a visual head check weekly until college. Check clean dry hair in the sunlight or bright indoor light. Lice Lifters recommends inspecting small sections of the hair about one half inch from the scalp. Look for tiny teardrop shaped nits that are unmovable and vary in color from cream to brown.



A combing head check is a more accurate method of checking for lice. Perform this search on damp or towel dried hair, making sure it’s free of tangles. The Nanny Nit comb is recommended for this procedure. The metal nit comb is used by gently scraping the along the scalp and continuing all the way down the hair shaft. Make sure to wipe the comb on a paper towel after every section is combed to check for nits or lice.



If even one nit is found, it needs to be treated immediately and all school, friends, and family must be notified. To further the spread throughout the family, it is recommended not to share pillows, towels, coats, jackets, hoodies, hairbrushes, combs, hair ties, or headbands.



Although lice are a nuisance, they are harmless. At the first indication of lice, call Lice Lifters, to get rid of lice in PA. They will treat and educate to stop the spread of lice with certified and experienced technicians in a relaxing family friendly environment. The office has movies, snacks, and cable TV to make the experience more enjoyable.



About Lice Lifters

Lice Lifters of Bucks County is a treatment center that is dedicated to helping those who are suffering with lice without having to use toxic pesticides on family members, children and loved ones. They strive to give parents and guardians a piece of mind by living lice free. Lice Lifters of Bucks County offers a safe, kid friendly way that is 99.9% guaranteed. Their mission is to help those control outbreaks for everyone.



