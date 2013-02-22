Lice Lifters of Bucks County Reveals New Tips for Preventing Lice in the Future if an Outbreak Occurs

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- It’s no picnic having lice or treating it, so that is why Lice Lifters of Bucks County reveals their new tips on preventing lice if an outbreak has occurred. They know that preventing head lice is much easier than treating it, especially due to the fact that it is more tedious and time consuming making sure one is completely rid of lice. Once the process has begun where head lice lays eggs on the hair follicles, they than hatch, beginning the cycle all over again. By preventing this from occurring from the beginning is ideal.



In order to get rid of head lice in Warrington, PA, treatment is necessary, so that is why avoiding those who have it is best. The professionals at Lice Lifters of Bucks County know that lice crawl at an extremely slow pace and in most cases it spreads with human contact. Whether it may be sharing clothing and sweatshirts or simply hugging someone, head lice can spread at a rapid pace. By coming in contact with an infected person is one of the few ways to get head lice. So, in order to get rid of head lice for New Hope residents, one should contact Lice Lifters of Bucks County for their Triple Threat Treatment.



Even though one may have been in contact with someone who has lice, it is important to know that head lice can survive without a host for a few days on clothing and other materials. By not sharing scarves and hats during the winter time, it can help prevent lice from spreading throughout schools, friends, and sports teams. Another great tip that Lice Lifters of Bucks County recommends in order to prevent head lice is tea tree oil since lice does not like it. Take the proper measures so it doesn’t come down to having to kill head lice in Montgomery County schools or sports club, and if it does, Lice Lifters of Bucks County is there to help.



About Lice Lifters

Lice Lifters of Bucks County is a treatment center that is dedicated to helping those who are suffering with lice without having to use toxic pesticides on family members, children and loved ones. They strive to give parents and guardians a piece of mind by living lice free. Lice Lifters of Bucks County offers a safe, kid friendly way that is 99.9% guaranteed. Their mission is to help those control outbreaks for everyone. To learn more visit http://www.liceliftersofbuckscounty.com