Lice Lifters of Cranford, NJ Announces Treatments for Head Lice in Their Treatment Center This Spring

Cranford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- As many children are shifting gears and getting involved in various outdoor activities this spring, the spreading of head lice becomes prevalent. With baseball, softball, lacrosse, and bike riding, children are taught—and required—to wear helmets for safety. When kids share their helmets, the probability of lice increases, causing heads to itch and parents to panic. As soon as the itching begins, Lice Lifters® of Cranford, NJ is announcing their services for head lice treatments this spring season.



Using all natural treatments that are safe and non-toxic for kids, the certified technicians will make sure all patients leave the lice treatment center in North Jersey completely free of any bugs or nits in the hair. The process involves three stages, starting with a thorough head check to determine if lice are prevalent, and ending with a comb out to ensure all the dead nits are removed from the hair before leaving. The quality removal services offered by Lice Lifters® of Cranford, NJ take just an hour to complete by utilizing the heated air, FDA approved, AirAllé™ device. The heated air will suffocate the nits without harming a child’s head with the use of chemicals.



It is important to make sure helmets are not being shared when there is an outbreak of lice on the team or in the neighborhood. When sharing helmets this spring, please make sure to set up an appointment with the specialists for lice treatment near Middlesex County. Their services guarantee all members of the family leave in complete and utter satisfaction. To prevent further outbreaks, the treatment center offers their reliable and toxic free Nit Nanny Products to use within the comfort of one’s own home. Contact the treatment center for further information.



About Lice Lifters

Lice Lifters® of Cranford, NJ, is dedicated to providing their patients with effective remedies and treatment solutions to rid any head of the louse, nits, or lice living there. One treatment from the professionals can provide for a lice free head. Utilizing the FDA Cleared AirAllé™ Heated Lice Device and The Nit Nanny Products, which are kid friendly and non-toxic, Lice Lifters only provides safe and effective treatment. Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Cranford, NJ as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with her own children.



For more information about their services, please visit http://www.liceliftersnorthnj.com/.