Lice Lifters of Cranford, NJ Now Offering Head Checks in Their Treatment Center

Cranford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Lice can emerge at any time. Most prevalent in kids, sharing certain items can expose many individuals to the annoyance of head lice—adults and children alike. As spring break is rapidly approaching, many kids will be spending time with friends, having sleepovers or going on vacation; a prime time for lice to be contracted. Once children begin to frequently itch their head, it is important to receive a head check from a certified technician as quickly as possible. This April, as students in North Jersey take a week off from school for spring break, Lice Lifters® of Cranford, NJ is announcing their services for head checks in their treatment center.



When itchy and feeling the effects of possible lice infestation, a trained and certified technician will thoroughly examine all strands of hair on the head to determine if lice is present. Children and parents are urged to use caution when using someone else’s sleeping bag during a sleepover, or sharing hats and other items where lice can be exposed. The lice experts are available to help all children receive quality head lice treatments in North Jersey. When a head check reveals the presence of lice, the professionals will provide quick lice treatment that is guaranteed to leave their patients lice free when the appointment has concluded.



Their FDA approved AirAllé treatment uses heated air to kill all the eggs and most of the bugs in just one 30 minute treatment. This will effectively kill the lice, but an additional comb out is needed to ensure they are out of the hair for good. Nobody wants to suffer from the frustration of head lice, and when needing lice removal services in North Jersey, Lice Lifters® of Cranford, NJ will have their patients noncontagious and able to resume daily activities in no time. Remember to make an appointment as soon as the itchiness begins so the kids can enjoy their spring break. Visit the website for more information.



About Lice Lifters

Lice Lifters® of Cranford, NJ, is dedicated to providing their patients with effective remedies and treatment solutions to rid any head of the louse, nits, or lice living there. One treatment from the professionals can provide for a lice free head. Utilizing the FDA Cleared AirAllé™ Heated Lice Device and The Nit Nanny Products, which are kid friendly and non-toxic, Lice Lifters only provides safe and effective treatment. Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Cranford, NJ as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with her own children.



For more information about their services, please visit http://www.liceliftersnorthnj.com/.