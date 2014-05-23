Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill Announces Lice Removal Services This Spring

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- With the weather getting nicer, many children are becoming involved in outdoor activities. Whether playing organized team sports, taking trips to the jungle gym, or taking a cruise on a bicycle, children come in close contact with other kids. When playing sports and riding bikes, sharing helmets can result in a rapid spreading of lice. Once one member of the family contracts the annoyance of head lice, the entire family becomes vulnerable. To help prevent the spreading of lice during helmet season, Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill is announcing their services for lice removal this spring.



If children have shared a helmet, and begin to itch their head, it is important to thoroughly check the head for any traces of nits and head lice. Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill employs certified and trained technicians for their lice treatment in Chadds Ford. Their lice removal services begin with the head check, and once lice is determined to be present, the treatment is safe for children and effective to leave all patients lice free. With all the outdoor activities and sharing of hats and helmets, the company has seen an influx of lice outbreaks, working diligently to alleviate their patients of the embarrassment.



In just one visit to the treatment center, children and parents alike will be relieved when exiting the office. As a pediatrician endorsed service, the technicians utilize the FDA cleared AirAllé™ device, which effectively uses heated air to dry out any existence of nits and bugs. Their head lice services near Philadelphia provide patients with personalized attention, leaving them lice free with a thorough comb out after the treatment. When sharing helmets this spring season, be sure to visit the lice treatment center in Lafayette Hill for prompt and efficient service. Contact the company to schedule an appointment today.



About Lice Lifters

Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill in September of 2010, as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with their own children. The lice treatment center is dedicated to helping those who are suffering from lice get the proper, safe treatment that is needed to effectively eliminate lice. By giving families the peace of mind of living lice free is Lice Lifters® main goal as well as controlling outbreaks.



If a person would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Michele Barrack, please contact Lice Lifters® at 484-532-7677. In the meantime, visit http://www.licelifterslafayettehill.com/.