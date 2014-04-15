Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill Announces Services for Head Checks This Spring

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- With schoolchildren gearing up in anticipation for spring break, the opportunity for kids to contract head lice greatly increases during this time. When taking trips and sleeping over a friend’s house, there is a strong possibility the itch may begin, and children will experience the first signs of head lice. In order to allow their patients to enjoy spring break lice free, Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill is pleased to announce they are now offering spring break head checks. The head checks are completed by a certified technician who first makes sure the hair is clean and dried, so detecting the nits becomes easier.



When looking for a lice treatment center in Philadelphia, the technicians are extremely thorough, making sure every strand of hair is checked for any signs of a lice. When surrounded by friends and sleeping in sleeping bags over spring break, remember to check the hair during the next few days. As parents see their kids constantly itching and scratching their scalp, chances are head lice is prevalent. If the technicians determine that head lice are, indeed, present, they have the best lice treatment products available in their center that guarantees lice will vanish by the time a patient walks out the door.



The AirAllé™ treatment, an FDA cleared heated air device kills over 99 percent of the nits on each patient’s hair, and a thorough comb out will leave the hair lice free and the itching will subside. There’s no easier way to get rid of lice in Philadelphia than receiving a head check and effective treatment from a certified treatment center. Appointments can be made for the whole family to ensure the lice has not traveled to different family members. To hear more about their services, or to schedule an appointment, please visit the website today.



About Lice Lifters

Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill in September of 2010, as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with their own children. The lice treatment center is dedicated to helping those who are suffering from lice get the proper, safe treatment that is needed to effectively eliminate lice. By giving families the peace of mind of living lice free is Lice Lifters® main goal as well as controlling outbreaks.



If a person would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Michele Barrack, please contact Lice Lifters® at 484-532-7677. In the meantime, visit http://www.licelifterslafayettehill.com/.