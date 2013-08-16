Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill Now Gearing Up for Fall Season

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- This September is Head Lice Awareness Month, and for a good reason. With summer camps’ coming to an end and the school year starting back up, it is the worst time of year for head lice. With that being said, Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill knows that with children spending a majority of their day playing and hanging out with other kids the chances are much higher to become infested with head lice. So, for lice removal service in Philadelphia, Lice Lifters® will now be there to help diminish any outbreaks in the home and in schools.



With over 12 million and up to 25 million infestations each year a large number of those occur in children under the age of 12 years old. Despite the myth of head lice occurring only on those with poor hygiene is invalid, because the professionals at Lice Lifters® know very well it can happen to anyone, and they do not discriminate. So, as they gear up to celebrate Head Lice Awareness Month, be prepared for when any outbreaks occur. For immediate head lice treatments in Philadelphia contact Lice Lifters® for their Triple Threat Treatment.



As the lice epidemics begin to become stronger, over the counter products are becoming far less effective for treatment. With that being said, founder Michele Barrack who has experienced head lice in her own children urges those to seek professional treatment using the FDA-cleared LouseBuster™ to rid of lice and nits. This non-chemical treatment allows for safe, effective results that are much faster than the traditional comb out procedures. With the school year fast approaching there is no better time than now to take some necessary precautions such as knowing when and how to spot the first signs of head lice. For more information on the head lice prevention and treatment, contact Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill so that families are prepared for the National Head Lice Awareness month.



About Lice Lifters

Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill in September of 2010, as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with their own children. The lice treatment center is dedicated to helping those who are suffering from lice get the proper, safe treatment that is needed to effectively eliminate lice. By giving families the peace of mind of living lice free is Lice Lifters® main goal as well as controlling outbreaks.



If a person would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Michele Barrack please contact Lice Lifters® at 484-532-7677 or email Elizabeth Mishkin at emishkin@licelifters.com. In the meantime visit http://www.licelifterslafayettehill.com/