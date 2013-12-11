Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill Now Offering Lice Treatments This Winter

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Head lice can be spread rapidly without the proper protections and negligently sharing with others. As the cold weather is here, and the snow season is beginning in the Northeast, many children will be wearing hats and sharing scarves. This winter, Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill is pleased to announce they are now offering their elite lice treatments for their client’s protection.



When a member of the family has contracted head lice, it can be stressful and frustrating to cope with the reality. To effectively rid the hair of the louse and prevent spreading to other members of the family, Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill will implement the latest innovations and products—namely their FDA cleared AirAllé™ heated air device and the renowned The Nit Nanny Product line—for complete satisfaction. After one treatment where the head lice professionals utilize the AirAllé™ device, over 99 percent of the nits that have taken up residence on the head will be killed.



Implementing the proper treatments can work wonders and return the patient to a healthy head of hair. Lice Lifters also offers The Nit Nanny products that can be used at home and guarantee a healthy head for remaining members of the family. Patients can choose the Mint Detangler (and deterrent) Spray, a Nit Removal Comb, an oil based lice shampoo to kill all live bugs, or a kit that features all three products. Once a member of the household has been diagnosed with lice, it is recommended that the house be thoroughly cleaned so the any bugs that might have left the infested head don’t crawl onto other heads.



Lice is prevalent in the winter seasons, and if a child is beginning to itch their head continuously, an appointment can be made for a comb-out to verify if the child has head lice. For more information about their products, or to consult a certified technician for their expertise, please contact Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill at 484-532-7677 today.



About Lice Lifters

Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill in September of 2010, as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with their own children. The lice treatment center is dedicated to helping those who are suffering from lice get the proper, safe treatment that is needed to effectively eliminate lice. By giving families the peace of mind of living lice free is Lice Lifters® main goal as well as controlling outbreaks.



If a person would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Michele Barrack please contact Lice Lifters® at 484-532-7677. In the meantime visit http://www.licelifterslafayettehill.com/.