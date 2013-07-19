Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill Now Offers Post Camp Head Checks for Children

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- While away at summer camp, head lice may be a major concern for parents. In this case, they should be sure to stop in at Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill for a checkup before coming home. This way it will allow everyone to live stress free without taking any chances of infesting the home. Since children will be interacting in close quarters for an extended period of time, they may be susceptible to catch head lice during their stay. In most cases, overnight camps will provide lice screening on the first day to prevent any outbreaks from occurring. If a child fails to pass the head lice screening their parents must pick them up to get him or her treated. Once they are nit free they are allowed to participate in camp.



If a parent or guardian does not take his or her child to get treated the camp will usually provide lice treatment services at a cost. So, in order to get rid of lice in Philadelphia or the surrounding area contact Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill. A person might also want to keep in mind that the family should be checked just in case. One can never be too sure when it comes to a lice outbreak.



By detecting lice on the first day, this will help prevent a camp epidemic; however in some cases it may be too early in advance to discover lice as it may not show up until weeks later. With that being said, there is the possibility that more than one camper will catch head lice. In order to get rid of lice in Chestnut Hill, the best solution is to get in touch with Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill to prevent a major outbreak from occurring—especially in overnight camps.



Having a child stay away for a week or more can be stressful in itself, but to worry about their well-being and what they could possibly bring home can be even more nerve-wracking. After camp is over take them to Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill to get checked for any signs of head lice. This way they will be caught before bringing all their belongings back in the house and infesting the home. Don’t take any chances and have a peace of mind when a child comes back from camp.



About Lice Lifters

Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill in September of 2010, as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with their own children. The lice treatment center is dedicated to helping those who are suffering from lice get the proper, safe treatment that is needed to effectively eliminate lice. By giving families the peace of mind of living lice free is Lice Lifters® main goal as well as controlling outbreaks.



If a person would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Michele Barrack please contact Lice Lifters® at 484-532-7677 or email Elizabeth Mishkin at emishkin@licelifters.com. In the meantime visit http://www.licelifterslafayettehill.com/