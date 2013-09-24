Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill Now Performing Head Lice Removal for Students

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- As the summer has come to a close and school is back in session, many children are suffering from the annoyance of head lice. If a child is often scratching their head, it may be due to lice and if that continues, it could cause inflammation and infection. In appreciation of September being national head lie prevention month, Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill is pleased to announce they are now performing head lice removal for students. Offering the safest and most effective head lice removal program in Philadelphia, Lice Lifters has the Nit Nanny Lice Solution to eliminate head lice and leave the patients non-contagious.



Most common in girls due to their constant hugging and sharing of accessories, lice is prevalent for children up to age 12. That’s not to say adults can’t get head lice. The contagious effects of lice can be caught by parents or siblings of a child with lice. The constant showing of affection could lead the lice to quickly scurry and crawl from one head to another. A louse, the singular form of lice, will use its six claws to grasp onto the root of the hair and feed on the scalp, leaving red, itchy bumps and causing the skin to become painfully itchy. A fertilized female louse may lay 3-5 nits (eggs) up to twice a day. Once the eggs hatch, there could be a lot of bugs in the hair, feeding on the scalp.



For head lice services in Philadelphia, Lice Lifters offers a Triple Threat Treatment package that includes the Nit Nanny™ Product Line and utilizes an FDA-cleared device, AirAllé™. The AirAllé™ heated air lice device will effectively kill lice and their eggs. The Lice Lifters Technicians will use The Nit Nanny Nit Removal Mousse and Nit Removal Comb to ensure the dead eggs are removed in a non-toxic and harmless way.



Before the lice spreads through the house, or through the school, be sure to contact Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill for proper treatment and get rid of head lice.



About Lice Lifters

Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill in September of 2010, as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with their own children. The lice treatment center is dedicated to helping those who are suffering from lice get the proper, safe treatment that is needed to effectively eliminate lice. By giving families the peace of mind of living lice free is Lice Lifters® main goal as well as controlling outbreaks.



If a person would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Michele Barrack please contact Lice Lifters® at 484-532-7677 or email Elizabeth Mishkin at emishkin@licelifters.com. In the meantime visit http://www.licelifterslafayettehill.com/.