Lice Lifters of Lafayette Hill Reveals New Insight Into Why They Are Different Than Their Competitors

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The certified technicians at Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill are a bunch of nitpickers, no not really, but when it comes to their career—yes. The certified technicians help keep families safe, and guarantee their head lice treatment. In a recent case, a family came into Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill and helped reveal why they are different than their competitors.



A woman and her two children went into Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill for treatment, however prior to the visit, the family had a previous treatment where they received an in home visit from a lice removal company. They proceeded with a treatment that combed out all of the nits with a mousse. The mother than told the certified technicians at Lice Lifters® they did not receive any instructional care, tools, or post treatment. With that being said, she then found live lice after the in home services were taken place. After calling the company back they wanted to charge additional fees for another treatment, instead of having them come back out she opted to call Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill.



The lice removal service in Philadelphia checked the family and did indeed find live lice. They were then treated by their FDA cleared LouseBuster. Their lice treatment is guaranteed to remove lice so that families can go back to living free of any infestations. They are proud to offer a service they are confident in, that works and treats lice the very first time. So, when looking for a lice removal company in the Philadelphia area, contact Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill and one will see that they use a treatment that is 99.9% effective.



About licelifterslafayettehil

Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill in September of 2010, as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with their own children. The lice treatment center is dedicated to helping those who are suffering from lice get the proper, safe treatment that is needed to effectively eliminate lice. By giving families the peace of mind of living lice free is Lice Lifters® main goal as well as controlling outbreaks.



If a person would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Michele Barrack please contact Lice Lifters® at 484-532-7677 or email Elizabeth Mishkin at emishkin@licelifters.com. In the meantime visit http://www.licelifterslafayettehill.com/