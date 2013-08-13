License Defense Lawyer Urges Medical Professionals to Obtain Proper Representation

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- According to a new survey from Jackson Healthcare, 75 percent of physicians state they practice defensive medicine, and most say they do this to avoid being named in lawsuits. However, according to Jeffrey Grass, a medical license defense attorney, lawsuits are not the only consequence health care professionals face.



Says medical license defense lawyer Glass, "We are dedicated to defending the rights of medical professionals who are having their professional licenses and reputations assaulted. When most people think of malpractice, they think in terms of a doctor or surgeon, but these days, we are seeing cases from dentists, nurses, pharmacists, optometrists, psychologists and mental health professionals."



While many of the typical medical malpractice lawsuits arise from claims of misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis of a medical condition, illness, or injury allegations, Glass says his Texas firm takes on cases for the medical industry from the opposite point of view. Says Glass, "What we typically litigate and win are claims of disruptive behavior, professional misconduct, poor patient care and inadequate documentation. Likewise, we have successfully defended our clients in some of the largest and most complex prosecutions by the United States Department of Justice."



The Medical Peer Review is another area where many health care workers face judgment. While Glass himself is a license defense lawyer, he says the hospitals frequently hire large law firms that are experts in destroying a doctor’s professional reputation and ability to practice medicine. Glass comments, "We have a national presence and travel around the country defending clinical privileges and professional reputation of our clients. Hospital Practitioners that retain our firm are assigned both experienced legal counsel and physicians and nurses on staff to prepare for and defend their case. We have found that addressing both the legal complexities of the case as well as the medical aspects of a complaint is a winning strategy. Time is critical in responding to a notice of peer review action."



Glass concludes, stating, "If you’ve been given notice that you will subjected to medical peer review at a hospital where you practice, an investigation by your state medical licensing board, an administrative inquiry or any other proceeding that could harm your ability to practice medicine, you need an attorney right away."



About License Defense Lawyer

The law offices of Jeffrey C. Grass provide skilled representation to doctors and other medical professionals nationwide, defending their careers and licenses. With law offices in Dallas & Plano, Texas. the location makes them uniquely accessible to health care providers in North Texas. Headed by attorney Jeffrey Grass, who has almost 20 years of experience representing doctors and other medical practitioners facing hospital peer review and other challenges to their ability to practice their professions. Jeffrey Grass has gained a national reputation for his advocacy on behalf of embattled doctors in cases involving sham peer review and state medical board complaints. He is actively involved in efforts to change the laws to help doctors.