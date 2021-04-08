License Plate Camera Market to See Major Growth by 2026: Vivotek, Genetec, Tattile

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global License Plate Camera Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. License Plate Camera Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the License Plate Camera. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Neology (3M) (United States), Siemens (Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Vivotek (Taiwan), ARH (United States), GeoVision (Taiwan), Genetec (Canada), Tattile (Italy), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Utility. Inc (United States), NEXCOM (Taiwan), NDI Recognition Systems (United States), Shenzhen AnShiBao (China), ParkingEye Limited (United Kingdom), AlertSystems (United Kingdom), Euro Car Parks Limited (United Kingdom), CA Traffic (United States) and Vigilant Solutions (United States).



License Plate Camera Overview:

The License Plate Recognition camera also called as License Plate Capture Camera is a specialized form of the CCTV security camera. As the name says these cameras are used to capture and record the license plate numbers from the vehicles in motion. These cameras are also certainly able to capture the stationary plates as well. Several cameras will be able to do these jobs under the right circumstances, LPR is the cameras that are only secured cameras that guarantee the accurate recording of the license plate. The cameras will give the traffic system a new outlook and hence will make it more efficient to collect the fine chargers by the owners. The license plate camera should be installed in as many places as possible as it is a very convenient way in which all the fine records can be kept and also it will develop the systematic driving skills of the driver.



On 24th October 2019, Utility Inc. had announced that it will make its own smart automatic license plate reader technology that will be developed in collaboration with the Sony imaging products and solutions.



Influencing Market Trend

- A Rise in Theft



Market Drivers

- Increasing Rate of Adoption of The System

- Growing Traffic Monitoring



Opportunities

- Increase in The Use of Cloud-Based Storage Services

- The IoT Is Also Playing Role in The Advancement of The Project



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with The Installation



Challenges

- Presence of Competitors



The Global License Plate Camera Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile LPR Camera, Fixed LPR Camera, Portable LPR Camera), Application (Commercial, Government, Defense, Homeland Security), Distribution Channel (OEMs, Online), End-Use (Traffic Management, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global License Plate Camera Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global License Plate Camera Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the License Plate Camera market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the License Plate Camera Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the License Plate Camera

Chapter 4: Presenting the License Plate Camera Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the License Plate Camera market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, License Plate Camera Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



