License Re-Testing May Be Required in Florida

The below are some examples of situations where re-testing could be required:



Drivers who have passed the Class E (standard license type) awareness test but have not applied for issuance within one year of the exam date.



Drivers whose driver's license has been demoted to an ID card and whose driver's license has been suspended for one or two years.



Drivers who have not applied to update their driver's license within the one-year delayed extension period.



Drivers may wish to renew their licenses early to avoid having to retake the exam. Applicants who want to study for the exam can download the official Florida Driver's Handbook.



