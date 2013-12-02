Licensed, Bonded and Insured Cleaning Service in Spokane Available with Maid Naturally

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Make dust a thing of the past with Maid Naturally, Spokane’s cleaning professionals. Their Cleaning Service in Spokane is unparalleled with solutions for every form of clutter and dust. Services can be obtained every week, every other week or on a monthly basis. The green company is available for a variety of schedules. In fact, even if it’s for a one-time cleaning, for a party or special event, Maid Naturally can cater to it all.



The green cleaning company takes pride in kitchen cleaning services in Spokane with great focus on the kitchen, Maid Naturally delivers fantastic cleaning results for this specific area. Using all natural abrasive cleaners in the sink to make it shine and remove all hard water stains, they also wash the outside of the refrigerator, oven and stove to obtain a deep-down shiny clean to help the kitchen sparkle.



While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “We wash the inside and outside of the microwave and toaster ovens. Then, we hand wash the floors to get them as clean as they can be. The vision at Maid Naturally is to build, strengthen and bring freedom to the home environment by providing time, uniting families, and fostering safe and healthy living through time honored values in our products and services.”



Their cleaning staff knows how to clean the whole house from clean bedrooms, bathrooms to the living area. They start from the top and work their way down to catch everything from the cobwebs on the ceiling to the smallest piece of food on the floor.



About Maid Naturally

Maid Naturally was started in 2006 with a goal to create extra income, and has become an opportunity to build a dream. Today, their maid service employs 20 plus staff that service all of Spokane. Their own line of cleaning products are distributed to 15 states and sold nationwide through their online store. Maid Naturally is a Unique Maid Service created in Spokane, WA. They have taken all the precautions that clients expect from a reputable company, like being fully licensed and bonded as well as insured. Their cleaning service has professionally trained staffs that are educated and knowledgeable.



For more information, please visit http://www.maidnaturally.com.



Contact:-

Phone - 509-994-3685

Email - clean@maidnaturally.com

Mail - P.O. Box 6111

Spokane, WA 99217