Licensed Electricians in Mississauga Offering Impeccable Electrical Services

EffectiveElectrical.ca, reputed electrical contractors in Ontario are pleased to offer a range of electrical wiring services for residential and commercial properties. The team consists of highly trained, experienced and licensed electrician in Mississauga, Vaughan, Oakville and Woodbridge. As part of the residential wiring services, they offer a complete wiring layout design for a basement or a room addition. They do a complete scale of wiring ranging from panel upgrade to the installation of the lighting system, new construction wiring for new homes to smart home wiring and so on.



The licensed electricians in Woodbridge and across all the operating locations are experts in pot lights installation. They layout the pot lights using precise lasers for uniformity across the space. With clean wiring, the team ensures that everything is done as per the Electrical Code with minimum damage. All the pot lights installations come with a 5 year warranty. For those who are looking for top notch commercial wiring specialists, this is the right place to be. The team of ESA licensed electricians work with the general contractors and architects to guarantee a perfect job as expected by the clients.



To hire a licensed electrician in Woodbridge and other locations visit https://effectiveelectrical.ca/



Effective Electrical based in Ontario, Canada is a company that offers electrical contracting services. Licensed electricians offer residential wiring, commercial and industrial wiring, potlight installation and other services in Mississauga, Oakville, Vaughan and Woodbridge.



Effective Electrical

Address: 21 Majesty Ct, Woodbridge, ON L4L3S6

Phone: 647-886-3098/ 416-841-7835

Email: Info@EffectiveElectrical.ca

Website: https://effectiveelectrical.ca