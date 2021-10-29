Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2021 -- Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2020-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nike, Adidas, G-III Apparel Group, Under Armour, Fanatics, Inc., VF Corporation, Puma, Li Ning Company Limited, DICK'S Sporting Goods, ANTA.



Sports merchandise licensing is a method used to curb the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports teams and sports merchandise brands. Licensing reduces infringements on the trademarks of teams and players to a great extent. As of 2018, sports goods merchandising accounts for nearly 10% of the global sports industry. According to Netscribes, the global licensed sports merchandise market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 33.99 Bn by 2023, from USD 26.47 Bn in 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.



The segments and sub-section of Licensed Sports Merchandise market is shown below:



The Study is segmented by following Product/Service Type: apparel, footwear, accessories, and others

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: men, women, and children



Product segment insights:

The licensed footwear segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through the forecasted period of (2021-2026), and will account for a market share of around 42% by 2023. The growing popularity of sports leagues is creating direct demand from fans for different types and styles of licensed footwear. To cater to this demand, manufacturers are offering innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective products. The apparel segment is close on its heels – it is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% through the forecasted period of (2021-2026) and account for a market share of around 36% by 2023.

End user segment insights:

Although the men's category held the largest market share (58%), the women's segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate (5.5%) through the forecasted period. Women's participation in sports has improved over time - the number of women playing sports regularly in England has reached an all-time high of 7.21 Mn - along with an increase in the number of female sports viewers. Women account for over 40% of the National Football League fan base. As a result, major companies such as Nike and Adidas have increased their merchandise marketing efforts, even in the Middle East, which is boosting the growth of the women's segment.



Regional insights:

Based on regions, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, North America accounted for an approximately 65% share of the market. The revenue from licensed sports merchandise in North America increased by 4.65% in 2017, driven majorly by an increase in TV viewership of sports leagues in the region. Latin America is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecasted period.



