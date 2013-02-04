LicenseSolution.com Expands Into California Real Estate Brokerages

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- License Solution, the leading provider of online real estate license courses in California, has named Gordon Frankel-Light Director of Institutional Sales. Mr. Frankel-Light took over his responsibilities on Jan. 1, 2013. His appointment signals License Solution's continued focus on serving real estate brokerages with top-notch pre-license training for their new recruits.



Gordon Frankel-Light, an attorney, is a graduate of Brown University and NYU Law School. He has held similar business development positions with About.com, Thomson-Reuters and Jacoby & Meyers.



"The need to get their recruits licensed quickly and inexpensively has become of paramount importance to these brokers. We are thrilled to have Gordon become an integral part of our team. I am extremely confident that he will continue to grow and expand the company and deliver the highest level of service to our customers and sales associates.



License Solution currently services large brokerages such as RE Max, Contact One and many others as their California real estate license solution. We provide pre-licensing courses for new recruits and continuing education courses for their current agents.



"With Real Estate market conditions continuing to improve, recruiting has seen a return to the record highs of 2005, '06, and '07," said Robert Handwerker, License Solution CEO.



Progress with brokerage marketing through meaningful business relationships continues to fuel License Solution's expansion. California brokers can help their new recruits pass the California state exam quickly through partnership opportunities with License Solution. It creates a win-win situation for the agent and broker as licensed agents can move into training of buying and selling properties.



The bottom line is that as the real estate market recovers, more agents will flood the market.



Having new agents pass the state exam quickly will offer brokers increased marketability ahead of their competitors.



About License Solution

License Solution is a leading provider of online courses designed to prepare agents and brokers for their California real estate license exam. They employ a variety of courses to fulfill any requirement necessary to become licensed. Visit http://www.licensesolution.com to learn more.