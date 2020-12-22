Licorice Candy Market to See Remarkable Growth by 2025: Mars, Nestle, Meiji

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Licorice Candy Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Licorice Candy industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Licorice Candy producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Licorice Candy Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Mars Inc. (United States), Mondelez International Inc. (United States), Barcel S.A. (Mexico), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Hershey Foods Corp. (United States), Meiji Co. Ltd.(Japan), Perfetti Van Melle SpA (Italy), Haribo GmbH & Co. (Germany), August Storck KG (Germany), Yildiz Holding (Turkey) and United Confectioners (Russia).



Brief Summary of Licorice Candy:

The word licorice was derived from the Greek, which meant "sweet root". Licorice is essentially a type of flowering plant that is subject to Southern Europe and Asia. The sweet flavor in licorice is provided by glycyrrhizin, which is 50 times sweeter than sugar. Licorice candy is a sweet which is usually flavored and colored black and red with the extracts of the roots of the licorice plant. A huge variety range of licorice sweets is produced all around the world. It is usually manufactured in the shape of chewy ropes or tubes. Black licorice combined with anise extract is also a well-known flavor in other types of sweets like jellybeans. In addition, there are various other licorice-based sweets that are sold in the United Kingdom, like licorice allsorts. Dutch and Nordic licorice normally contains ammonium chloride in place of sodium chloride, significantly in salty licorice.



Market Drivers

- The Growth in Population

- Increase in Consumption of Licorice Due to the High Level of Calcium in it

- Changing lifestyles and Standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income



Market Trend

- Adoption of These Licorice Candies, Owing to the Fact That They Help in Quitting Smoking, as Licorice is a Common Ingredient in Tobacco

- Growing Demand for Diverse Flavors of Candy

- Focus on Development and Innovations of New Flavored Candy



Restraints

- Increasing Availability of Artificial Flavors

- Strict Rules and Regulations for Usage of Food Flavors and Licorice



Opportunities

- Rising Focus on Younger Consumer Based Licorice Candy through New Inventions

- Increasing Number of All Natural and Upscale Varieties of Candies

- Growing Emphasis on Healthy Products and All Natural Ingredients



Challenges

- Growing Dominance of the Local Players

- Increasing the risk of adulteration



The Global Licorice Candy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Black Licorice, Red Licorice, Salty Licorice, Others), Application (Personal Consumption, Hotels, Restaurants, Institutes, Others), Ingredients (Licorice Extract, Sugar, Starch/Flour, Gelatine, Gum Arabic, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Retail Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), Packaging (Re-closable Zipper Bags, Lay Down Bags, Overwraps, Stand Up Pouches, Others)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Licorice Candy Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Licorice Candy Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Licorice Candy Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Licorice Candy Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Licorice Candy Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Licorice Candy Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Licorice Candy Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Licorice Candy Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Licorice Candy market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Licorice Candy Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Licorice Candy Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Licorice Candy market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



Licorice Candy Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected growth rate of the Licorice Candy Market?

- What will be the Licorice Candy Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

- What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Licorice Candy Market trajectory?

- Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Licorice Candy Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

- What are the Licorice Candy Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

- What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Licorice Candy Market across different countries?



