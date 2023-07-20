Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Licorice Candy Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Licorice Candy market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

The Old Time Candy Company (United States), Gimbal's Fine Candy (United States), Kenny's Candy Company, Inc. (United States), Red Vines (United States), Kookaburra Liquorice (Australia), AirHeads (United States), Candy Crate Inc. (United States), American Licorice Company (United States), The Hershey Company (United States), Darrell Lea (Australia)



Definition:

The word licorice was derived from the Greek, which meant â€œsweet rootâ€. Licorice is essentially a type of flowering plant that is subject to Southern Europe and Asia. The sweet flavor in licorice is provided by glycyrrhizin, which is 50 times sweeter than sugar. Licorice candy is a sweet which is usually flavored and colored black and red with the extracts of the roots of the licorice plant. A huge variety range of licorice sweets is produced all around the world. It is usually manufactured in the shape of chewy ropes or tubes. Black licorice combined with anise extract is also a well-known flavor in other types of sweets like jellybeans. In addition, there are various other licorice-based sweets that are sold in the United Kingdom, like licorice allsorts. Dutch and Nordic licorice normally contains ammonium chloride in place of sodium chloride, significantly in salty licorice.



Market Trends:

- Adoption of These Licorice Candies, Owing to the Fact That They Help in Quitting Smoking, as Licorice is a Common Ingredient in Tobacco

- Growing Demand for Diverse Flavors of Candy

- Focus on Development and Innovations of New Flavored Candy



Market Drivers:

- The Growth in Population

- Increase in Consumption of Licorice Due to the High Level of Calcium in it

- Changing lifestyles and Standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Focus on Younger Consumer Based Licorice Candy through New Inventions

- Increasing Number of All Natural and Upscale Varieties of Candies

- Growing Emphasis on Healthy Products and All Natural Ingredients



Major Highlights of the Licorice Candy Market report released by HTF MI



Market Breakdown by Type (Original Black Licorice, Fruit Flavored Candy, Apple, Anise, Grape, Cinnamon, Grape, Strawberry, Others) by Packaging (Cans, Jars, Bottles, Others) by End User (Restaurants and Hotels, Schools and Institutions, Recreational and Sports Centers, Household Consumption, Others) by Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Departmental Store, Online Retailers, Traditional Grocery Store, Other Channels) and by

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Global Licorice Candy market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Licorice Candy market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Licorice Candy market.

- -To showcase the development of the Licorice Candy market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Licorice Candy market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Licorice Candy market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Licorice Candy market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Licorice Candy Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Licorice Candy market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Licorice Candy Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Licorice Candy Market Production by Region Licorice Candy Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Licorice Candy Market Report:

- Licorice Candy Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Licorice Candy Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Licorice Candy Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)

- Licorice Candy Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)

- Licorice Candy Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Original Black Licorice, Fruit Flavored Candy, Apple, Anise, Grape, Cinnamon, Grape, Strawberry, Others}

- Licorice Candy Market Analysis by Application {Restaurants and Hotels, Schools and Institutions, Recreational and Sports Centers, Household Consumption, Others}

- Licorice Candy Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Licorice Candy Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Licorice Candy market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Licorice Candy near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Licorice Candy market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



